Czech Republic qualifies for Euro 2024 with Moldova win but coach resigns

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after the victory, saying his decision was partly due to the pressure of the job.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 07:46 IST , OLOMOUC - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Moldova.
Czech Republic’s Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Moldova. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Moldova. | Photo Credit: AP

The Czech Republic beat 10-man Moldova 3-0 to qualify for Euro 2024 after Tomas Chory scored and provided an assist on his international debut in the Group E clash on Monday.

However, coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after the victory, saying his decision was partly due to the pressure of the job.

His side struck when Chory picked out David Doudera down the left flank and the defender collected the ball before slotting past onrushing goalkeeper Dorian Railean in the 14th minute.

ALSO READ
Slovenia secures Euro 2024 qualification with win over Kazakhstan

Viktoria Plzen’s Chory, playing in his hometown, powered home a header from Vasil Kusej’s corner in the 72nd before captain Tomas Soucek got the third goal just before the end.

Moldova, which had defender Vladislav Baboglo sent off 10 minutes after halftime for a second yellow card, posed problems for the Czechs early on but lacked a clinical finish.

The Czechs played without full back Vladimir Coufal, central defender Jakub Brabec and forward Jan Kuchta, who were sent home for violating team rules after being photographed in a nightclub before the match. All three started Friday’s 1-1 draw in Poland.

The Czech victory means the 1996 runner-up will play in its eighth successive Euros after finishing second, level on 15 points with Albania which has a better head-to-head record.

ALSO READ
Italy qualifies for Euro 2024 after nervy 0-0 draw with Ukraine

“Although we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue,” Silhavy said in an interview as he explained why he was stepping down despite qualifying.

“I told (Czech FA) President Petr Fouska. The pressure was already enormous, sometimes I didn’t understand it myself. This also contributed to our decision.”

Euro 2024

