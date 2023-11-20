Belief in right path will pay off for the struggling Germany side says coach Nagelsmann

Believing in a positive playing style is the key to success for Germany, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday with the three-time European champion struggling to find form ahead of next year’s Euro 2024 on home soil.

Germany suffered a 3-2 loss to Turkey on Saturday in Nagelsmann’s first home game since taking over in September. It next faces Austria in Vienna on Tuesday in its last friendly international of the year.

“It is about being convinced of our path and then going out and playing positive games and then going out and playing a positive (Euro) tournament,” Nagelsmann told a press conference.

“It is about us having a good feeling and winning. But it is also about playing well. To believe in the idea and continue that idea.”

The German side will need to put in an improved performance if its fans are not to be left with a bitter taste until friendly matches next year.

“It is always better to win and it gets a bit turbulent when you lose, that’s clear,” Nagelsmann said. “But it makes no sense painting everything black, seeing everything negatively.”

Nagelsmann was more concerned about going four months without a team training camp ahead of a major tournament.

“Four months without (a Germany) training session is a bit much but we will have to manage,” he said.

Germany has been struggling internationally in recent years with its leaking defence one cause of concern.

Nagelsmann surprisingly shifted forward Kai Havertz into a left back position against Turkey and defended his decision amid some criticism in the German media.

“In general, it wasn’t a big experiment. We played the same formation as in the USA (in October). Kai didn’t play as a classic left back,” the coach said.

Nagelsmann, who succeeded Hansi Flick, was confident his team would start clicking better and the results would follow.

“This will change. We have to earn this flow and not fall into the victim role and then things will turn,” he said.