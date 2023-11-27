MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Persepolis LIVE Score, NAS 0-0 PER, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for a penalty overturn which he earned

Cristiano Ronaldo, after his brace against Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League, will be back for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League group stage clash against Iranian club Persepolis on Monday.

Updated : Nov 27, 2023 23:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Persepolis, being played at the Al-Awwl Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • November 27, 2023 23:44
    13’

    The away team has grown into the match and now raiding Al Nassr’s box. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:44
    11’

    Persepolis almost shocked the home side with a brilliant counter-attack. Zahedi was charging through the middle of Al Nassar’s defence, a last ditch tackle from Laporte stopped his adventure and goalkeeper Alaqidi gathers the ball. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:41
    10’

    Al Nassr is knocking on the Persepolis’ goal. The Knights of Njad have pinned the visitors in their own half. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:39
    7’

    Both teams are trying to assert themselves into the match. Al-Nassr is keeping the ball but Persepolis is working hard out of procession. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:34
    3’

    VAR check going on. The decision has been overturned, it is not a penalty. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:34
    2’

    The referee appears to given the penalty. Ronaldo saying it is not a penalty. The Portuguese striker made hand gestures to the match official and indicated that it is not a penalty, he went down in anticipation of a challenge. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:33
    1’

    The home side has started fast and knocking on the door. Al-Nassr appeals for a penalty.

  • November 27, 2023 23:31
    KICK OFF

    The match is underway at Al Awwal Park. Al-Nassr looking to keep its 100 per cent record in AFC Champions League 2023-24 intact against Percepolis. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:21
    Minutes away from kick off

    We are minutes away from the kick off at Al Awwl Park. Stay tuned for live updates. 

  • November 27, 2023 23:12
    Ronaldo and Co ahead of the kick off
  • November 27, 2023 22:32
    AFC Champions League points table LIVE

    AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E

  • November 27, 2023 22:29
    Here’s the lineup of Persepolis
  • November 27, 2023 22:28
    Presenting the starting XI of Al-Nassr
  • November 27, 2023 22:27
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 5 

    Al Nassr - 3 | Draw - 0 | Persepolis - 2

  • November 27, 2023 22:12
    Where to live-stream the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League clash?

    The AFC Champions League 2023-24 clash between Al-Nassr vs Persepolis will also be live-streamed on the FanCode App for subscribers in India.

  • November 27, 2023 22:12
    Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match?

    The AFC Champions League 2023-24 match between Al-Nassr vs Persepolis will be live telecasted on the Sports18 TV Channel in India.

  • November 27, 2023 22:12
    When will the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League match start?

    The Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2023-24 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, November 27, 2023.

  • November 27, 2023 22:12
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Iranian champion Persepolis in Group E of the AFC Champions League at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium. 

    The host has enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competitions and, thus, has already booked its place in the knockout round. In its previous outing in the AFC Champions League, Talisca’s hat-trick helped them to a 3-2 away win in a thrilling encounter against Al Duhail.

    On the other hand, Persepolis is currently in second place in the Group E table, registering two wins in four games. It has lost to Al Nassr in its campaign opener in September. The Iranian side will play for the first time since the international break.

    Read the full preview here.

