Al Nassr vs Persepolis LIVE Score, NAS 0-0 PER, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for a penalty overturn which he earned

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Iranian champion Persepolis in Group E of the AFC Champions League at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

The host has enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competitions and, thus, has already booked its place in the knockout round. In its previous outing in the AFC Champions League, Talisca’s hat-trick helped them to a 3-2 away win in a thrilling encounter against Al Duhail.

On the other hand, Persepolis is currently in second place in the Group E table, registering two wins in four games. It has lost to Al Nassr in its campaign opener in September. The Iranian side will play for the first time since the international break.