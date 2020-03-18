Alaves reports 15 coronavirus cases

Spanish football team Alaves says 15 people in its club have been infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of its coaching staff and five other employees.

The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.

Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.

Valencia said Monday that 35% of its squad and coaching staff are infected, while Espanyol said on Tuesday that six members of its squad and staff have it.

All three clubs say their infected members are in good health.