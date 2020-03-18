Football Football Alaves reports 15 coronavirus cases Three players, seven members of the coaching staff and five other employees of Spanish club Alaves have been infected with coronavirus. PTI 18 March, 2020 22:27 IST Alaves had already reported that two members of its staff were infected (Representative image). - Getty Images PTI 18 March, 2020 22:27 IST Spanish football team Alaves says 15 people in its club have been infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of its coaching staff and five other employees.The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.READ | Coronavirus: Germany national team donates €2.5m Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.Valencia said Monday that 35% of its squad and coaching staff are infected, while Espanyol said on Tuesday that six members of its squad and staff have it.All three clubs say their infected members are in good health. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos