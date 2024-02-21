MagazineBuy Print

Morgan replaces injured Fishel on USWNT’s Gold Cup roster

Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during training on Monday, which opened the door for the veteran forward to be in the squad when the U.S. open their tournament on Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 09:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Alex Morgan in action.
File image of Alex Morgan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Alex Morgan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alex Morgan, who had long been a mainstay on the U.S. women’s team, has been added to the roster for the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup after Mia Fishel suffered an injury during training, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during training on Monday, which opened the door for the veteran forward to be in the squad when the U.S. open its tournament on Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.

“As we start this tournament, we’re fortunate to be able to add a player like Alex to the roster,” said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore.

“Her accomplishments speak for themselves, she’s been training extremely hard with the (NWSL’s San Diego) Wave in preseason, and I know she’ll be more than ready to contribute in this tournament.”

When Morgan was left off the initial roster announced two weeks ago, it raised eyebrows and questions as to whether she would be with the team for this year’s Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ | Son apologises for bust-up with South Korea teammate Lee

The 34-year-old Morgan, who has a reputation for producing big goals when the stakes are at their highest, has been a key member of U.S. teams that won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Morgan has won 215 caps, scoring 121 career international goals, placing her fifth on the U.S. women’s all-time scorers list.

Following its tournament opener, the U.S. women’s team will face Argentina on Friday before closing out the group stage against Mexico on Monday.

The top two finishers in each of the three CONCACAF W Gold Cup groups along with the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stage.

