Alleged 'Football Leaks' hacker released from custody

Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody.

08 August, 2020
Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015.   -  Getty Images / Representative Photo

LISBON, Portugal

Portuguese media reported Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials, has been released from custody to await trial from home.

Portugal state broadcaster RTP and other media reported that Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody in Lisbon late Friday.

Pinto is due to face trial on accusations of attempted extortion and hacking into secret information held by Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Federation. He is also accused of illegal access to confidential data held on computers at the Portuguese attorney general’s office.

Pinto denies wrongdoing, saying he is a whistleblower who in the public interest has helped expose what he claims are murky financial dealings.

Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015.

