Football Football Alleged 'Football Leaks' hacker released from custody Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody. AP LISBON, Portugal 08 August, 2020 10:28 IST Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015. - Getty Images / Representative Photo AP LISBON, Portugal 08 August, 2020 10:28 IST Portuguese media reported Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials, has been released from custody to await trial from home.Portugal state broadcaster RTP and other media reported that Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody in Lisbon late Friday.Pinto is due to face trial on accusations of attempted extortion and hacking into secret information held by Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Federation. He is also accused of illegal access to confidential data held on computers at the Portuguese attorney general’s office.Pinto denies wrongdoing, saying he is a whistleblower who in the public interest has helped expose what he claims are murky financial dealings.Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos