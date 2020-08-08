Football Football Kante ruled fit for Bayern Munich vs Chelsea N'Golo Kante has recovered from a hamstring injury and has been declared fit for Chelsea's Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash with Bayern Munich. Reuters Berlin 08 August, 2020 09:51 IST N'Golo Kante last played for Chelsea when the Blues took on Watford in the Premier League on July 4. - AP Photo Reuters Berlin 08 August, 2020 09:51 IST Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled fit for the side's Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Blues struggle with injuries.Coach Frank Lampard is already without Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro, who all picked up injuries during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final. Willian is also out.RELATED| Champions League: Man City knocks out Real Madrid after Varane nightmare Lampard told reporters that American Pulisic's injury -- a hamstring strain -- could rule him out for six weeks while Azpilicueta would be sidelined for three. But Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recovered and is ready to start.Chelsea lost 3-0 in London in the first leg and with the string of injuries at the end of its domestic season decimating his squad and Lampard said his players would need to be careful.“I wouldn't say all guns blazing or keep it tight,” he said about his tactics. “We want to get our game right as a whole.”“When you play a team as good as they are, you have to play very well and we didn't play well enough (in the first leg),” he added.RELATED| Champions League: Coman misses Bayern training, doubtful against Chelsea Bayern is in the hunt for a treble of titles after winning the domestic league and Cup double.Lampard will be drawing on his own playing experience in Munich, when Chelsea came from a goal down in 2012 to win a penalty shootout against Bayern and lift the trophy, to motivate his players.“If I try to use all the short stories from my career to the players they would get very bored, but I want them to feel and show they can turn this game around. Then they can attempt to do something special,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos