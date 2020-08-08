Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Man City knocks out Real Madrid after Varane nightmare Raphael Varane was at fault twice as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the round of the 16 second leg to reach Champions League quarterfinals. Reuters 08 August, 2020 02:52 IST Gabriel Jesus celebrates Manchester City's second goal in the 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. - ap Reuters 08 August, 2020 02:52 IST Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with scorers Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus taking advantage of errors by defender Raphael Varane.Real, trailing 2-1 from the first-leg and without its suspended skipper and defensive lynchpin Sergio Ramos, made a disastrous start, gifting City an opener in the 9th minute.Frenchman Varane, having received a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, was robbed by City forward Jesus, who squared the ball to Sterling who slotted home.READ: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid: HighlightsThere was a strong response from the Spanish champion, with City keeper Ederson forced into fine saves to keep out efforts from Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.Ederson could do nothing, however, to keep out a bullet header from Benzema in the 28th minute, the Frenchman rising to power home a superb pin-point cross from Rodrygo.City created chances after the break but lacked the killer touch and it took another piece of calamitous defending by Varane to decide the tie in the 68th as his attempted header back to Courtois was too weak and Jesus was alert again, nipping in to flick it past the keeper and make it 2-1 on the night. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos