Juventus vs Lyon, Champions League LIVE: Ronaldo, Higuain start; Dybala on the bench

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League game between Juventus and Lyon happening at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Friday.

The team line-ups are out!

JUVENTUS XI: Szczesny (G), De Ligt, Bonucci (C), Sandro, Cuadrado, Pjanic, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ronaldo, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

COACH: Sarri.

LYON XI: Lopes (G), Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Bruno, Aouar, Cornet, Depay (C), Ekambi.

COACH: Garcia.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRE-SHOW:

MATCH PREVIEW:

Looking to overturn a one-goal deficit, Juventus will resume its 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign on Friday when it faces Lyon in Turin.

Maurizio Sarri's men fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in France after a dire performance from the visitors. After a string of notable exits in the recent past, particularly in the quarter-final stage, Juventus would hope to progress in the competition.

Lyon claimed a creditable 1-1 draw in its last visit to the Juventus stadium back in 2016 and last Friday’s Coupe de la Ligue final penalty shootout defeat against PSG was Les Gones’ first competitive match since March.

The Italian champion do have an excellent record when it comes to turning things around, notably overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last season. Additionally, the Bianconeri ended their Serie A campaign badly, notably securing just one win in their last four matches.

Paulo Dybala will face a late fitness test as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Matteo De Sciglio and Douglas Costa are both ruled out for Juventus, while Youssouf Kone is injured and Kenny Tete and Marcelo are both doubtful for Lyon, although Memphis Depay is available once again after missing the first leg due to injury.

The French and Italian clubs haven't locked horns too often, but on the last six occasions they have met including the first leg, Juventus have emerged victorious four times. Depay and co are fearless, but Juve could prove to be too tall an order for them.