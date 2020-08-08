Champions League: Lyon knocks out Juventus despite Ronaldo brace

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including an unstoppable long-range goal, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League on Friday but it was not enough as the French side reached the quarterfinals on away goals.

After both sides converted contentious penalties in the first half, Ronaldo struck from out of the blue on the hour but Lyon clung on for a 2-2 aggregate draw which sent the side to next week's final-eight tournament in Lisbon. It will meet Manchester City in a one-legged quarterfinal.

The defeat left Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri in an uncomfortable position as the Champions League title eluded the Turin side for another season.

Although Juventus has won Serie A for nine seasons in a row, it has not been able to get its hands on the Champions League trophy since 1996 when it won it for the second time.

Despite continuing the successful domestic run, Sarri failed to give Juventus the flamboyant touch the club had been looking for as missed out on its main goal - European success.

It was an uphill struggle for Juve from the moment it conceded an away goal in the 12th minute, albeit in controversial circumstances.

Rodrigo Bentancur appeared to get the ball cleanly off Houssem Aouar but referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot and chose not to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. Dempay converted with a cheeky panenka-style penalty which sent Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Ronaldo saw a free kick palmed away by Anthony Lopes but it was another controversial penalty which provided the hosts with their equaliser.

Miralem Pjanic's free-kick struck Depay's elbow in the wall and, although his arm was close to his body, the referee gave another penalty, again without consulting the pitchside monitor. Ronaldo converted it.

Juventus seemed to be making little progress after halftime until Ronaldo found space for a shot and blasted the ball past Lopes from 25 metres on the hour.

After that, it almost became a one-man show by Ronaldo as he set up a chance which Gonzalo Higuain headed over. The Portuguese star then headed over one himself and drilled a free kick into the wall. But even he could not find the winner.