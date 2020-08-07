Man City vs Real Madrid, Champions League LIVE: Hazard starts for visitor

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Champions League LIVE blog of the round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Line-ups:

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Sterling, Jesus

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, F. Mendy; Kross, Modric, Casemiro; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

Team News: Both teams will miss key players in defence. Man City left back Benjamin Mendy is suspended for the match, so is Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos while left back Marcelo is doubtful due to a injury. Sergio Aguero is another major absentee for the tie while Real's Mariano Diaz is also out due to an injury.

Form Guide: Man City: WWWWW; Real Madrid: WWWWD

Here is the match preview:

Manchester City take a 2-1 lead into its Champions League last 16 match against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Friday but manager Pep Guardiola needs no reminders of how quickly games can turn in Europe's elite competition.

In last year's quarterfinals City went out on away goals to Tottenham Hotspur after looking in command when 4-2 up in the second leg.

The previous year, City was blitzed by three Liverpool goals inside 19 first-half minutes as it fell to a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Guardiola's first campaign with City in the Champions League ended in the last 16 when it threw away a 5-3 first-leg advantage over Monaco with a 3-1 defeat in the principality.

In each of those games there were periods when City lost its grip on the game, its possession football and attacking creativity undone by sloppy defending and a loss of focus.

“This competition punishes you a lot,” Guardiola told a news conference on Thursday.

“We know it, we have spoken about that the last years and we know it. If we want to make a step forward as a team to be close to winning this competition we have to be better in this area,” he said.

Much has changed since the first-leg against Real on February 26, when City triumphed thanks to late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne (penalty).

Zinedine Zidane's side came back after the lockdown to clinch the Spanish league title with a run of 10 straight wins and it has had time to recover after drawing its final game of the season at Leganes on July 19.

Guardiola was giving little away but hinted his side is unlikely to adopt a cautious approach to defending its lead.

“We want to impose our own style, whether we are defending or playing on the counter or Madrid are countering. We want to take the game to certain areas of the field where we can hurt Madrid and show the qualities of our players”.

Another chance for Hazard

A lesser Madrid might have been looking to Hazard for inspiration as it tries to shock Guardiola's side and reach the quarterfinals.

“We know we have to go there and win,” said Zinedine Zidane after the first leg.

Back in England, where he forged his reputation as one of the world's most lethal attackers, and up against arguably the favourites to win the tournament, the stage is set again for Hazard to rescue what has been a nightmare opening year in Spain.

There is still time, but Hazard's Madrid career so far has been a series of setbacks and comebacks, with only glimpses in between of those mazey runs, surges of acceleration or goals. In 21 appearances, Hazard has scored only once this season.

He may not be fully fit on Friday given the 11 games since La Liga resumed saw Hazard start some games, come off early in others and miss a handful altogether.

He was absent from the pictures published by the club on Wednesday of the morning's training session at Valdebebas.

Zidane has led the transformation of this team and he maintains complete faith, at least in public, that Hazard will come good at Madrid eventually. For now at least, it is more hope than expectation.

Champions League live streaming of Man City vs Real Madrid will begin at 12.30 am (IST) ,Saturday on Sony LIV app and Ten Sports network .