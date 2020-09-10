Fulham signs French goalkeeper Areola on season-long loan

Fulham has signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement.

French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champion Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.

Fulham, which was relegated after the 2018-19 season, sealed an immediate return to the English top flight after it beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final.

Scott Parker’s side hosts Arsenal in its opening game of the Premier League season on September 12.