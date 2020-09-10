Football Football Fulham signs French goalkeeper Areola on season-long loan Alphonse Areola joins the Premier League side from Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain. Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:35 IST Alphonse Areola during warm-up before a Spanish Super Cup semifinal between Valencia and Real Madrid. - REUTERS Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:35 IST Fulham has signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement.French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champion Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.ALSO READ | Wolves completes loan deal for VitinhaFulham, which was relegated after the 2018-19 season, sealed an immediate return to the English top flight after it beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final.Scott Parker’s side hosts Arsenal in its opening game of the Premier League season on September 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos