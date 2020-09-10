Wolves completes loan deal for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha

Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed Portuguese midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto with the option of a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Vitinha made his debut for Portuguese champion Porto in January. The 20-year-old is Wolves' fourth major arrival of the close season and follows Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva and Fernando Marcal into the club.

'Special young talent'

“Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment... He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity,” Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

Wolves, which finished seventh last season, begins the new league campaign on September 14 at Sheffield United.