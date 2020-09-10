Football Football Wolves completes loan deal for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha The 20-year-old is Wolves' fourth major arrival of the close season. Reuters 10 September, 2020 10:43 IST Portugese midfielder Vitinha. - TWITTER (@WWFCFancast) Reuters 10 September, 2020 10:43 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed Portuguese midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto with the option of a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Everton signs midfielder DoucoureVitinha made his debut for Portuguese champion Porto in January. The 20-year-old is Wolves' fourth major arrival of the close season and follows Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva and Fernando Marcal into the club.'Special young talent'“Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment... He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity,” Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement. A late arrival… pic.twitter.com/QhIZrxILU3— Wolves (@Wolves) September 9, 2020 Wolves, which finished seventh last season, begins the new league campaign on September 14 at Sheffield United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos