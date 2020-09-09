Football Football Villa completes Watkins signing to bolster attacking options Aston Villa has roped in striker Ollie Watkins on a five-year deal for an estimated club record fee of 28 million pounds. Reuters 09 September, 2020 18:35 IST Ollie Watkins' arrival will further bolster Aston Villa's attacking options for the upcoming Premier League season. - Twitter @AVFCOfficial Reuters 09 September, 2020 18:35 IST Aston Villa has signed striker Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Villa paid a club record fee of 28 million pounds ($36.2 million) plus a potential 5 million pounds in add-ons.It eclipses the 22 million pounds Villa spent to sign striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge last year.RELATED| Everton signs Real Madrid midfielder Rodriguez on two-year deal Watkins, 24, was an influential player for Brentford last season, scoring 26 league goals as it missed out on top-flight promotion after losing to Fulham in the Championship playoff final.Villa, which avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of last season, has been determined to improve attacking options and was also linked with striker Callum Wilson before he completed a switch from Bournemouth to Newcastle United.Watkins will be reunited with Villa manager Dean Smith, who signed the English forward when he was Brentford manager from Exeter City in July 2017.RELATED| Inter signs Serbia defender Kolarov from AS Roma “Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt,” Smith said..“He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos