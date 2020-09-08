Football Football Inter signs Serbia defender Kolarov from AS Roma Inter Milan has signed Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma for an initial fee of 1.5 million euros. Reuters 08 September, 2020 20:41 IST Aleksandar Kolarov scored 19 goals and had 20 assists in 132 games in all competitions for Roma since his arrival in 2017. - Reuters Reuters 08 September, 2020 20:41 IST Inter Milan has signed Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma on a permanent deal, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.Roma said that Inter paid an initial fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old with potential bonuses of up to 500,000 euros.RELATED| Everton signs Real Madrid midfielder Rodriguez on two-year deal Kolarov scored 19 goals and had 20 assists in 132 games in all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Premier League club Manchester City in 2017. | ANNOUNCEMENTAleksandar #Kolarov joins Inter! https://t.co/mnmBArvfzO#WelcomeKolarov #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/uWMmxi9Y99— Inter (@Inter_en) September 8, 2020 He won two league titles with City during seven seasons at the Etihad and previously played for Lazio from 2007-10, where he won the Coppa Italia.Inter, which reached the Europa League finals last season, begins its Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on September 26. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos