Football La-Liga La-Liga Carrasco makes permanent move to Atletico Madrid Yannick Carrasco first joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2015 before leaving for Dalian Yifang in February 2018. Reuters MADRID 08 September, 2020 23:32 IST Yannick Carrasco has signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid. - Getty Images Reuters MADRID 08 September, 2020 23:32 IST Atletico Madrid has signed winger Yannick Carrasco on a permanent deal from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after the Belgium international enjoyed a successful loan spell back with the Spanish side last season.A statement from Atletico on Tuesday said Carrasco, 27, had signed a four-year deal with the club, which finished third in La Liga last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.READ | Everton signs Real Madrid midfielder Rodriguez on two-year deal Carrasco first joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2015 and scored for the club in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid, which they drew 1-1 before losing in a penalty shootout.He left for Dalian in February 2018 alongside Atletico team mate Nico Gaitan but re-joined earlier this year and was a crucial part of the team's push to finish third when the campaign resumed after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.