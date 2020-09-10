Leeds fined for title celebrations at Derby

Leeds United has been fined 20,000 pounds ($25,992) by the Football Association (FA) and received a warning about its future conduct for using pyrotechnic devices while celebrating its Championship triumph.

Leeds defeated Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on July 19 in its first game after being crowned champion of England's second-tier and celebrated by setting off coloured smoke pyrotechnics.

Leeds was charged in August and on Wednesday an FA spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the club had breached Rule E20 by "failing to ensure players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".



Leeds was initially fined 30,000 pounds but that was reduced due to the fact "no one was threatened or endangered by the conduct", "no one was injured", and there was "immediate admission and apology from the club".

Leeds has the right to appeal the decision.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, which returns to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, faces champion Liverpool on September 12 in its first game of the new season.