Football Football Leeds fined for title celebrations at Derby Leeds defeated Derby County 3-1 in its first game after being crowned champion of England's second-tier and celebrated with coloured smoke pyrotechnics. Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:14 IST Leeds was initially fined 30,000 pounds but that was reduced due to the fact "no one was threatened or endangered by the conduct", "no one was injured", and there was "immediate admission and apology from the club". - Getty Images Reuters 10 September, 2020 11:14 IST Leeds United has been fined 20,000 pounds ($25,992) by the Football Association (FA) and received a warning about its future conduct for using pyrotechnic devices while celebrating its Championship triumph.Leeds defeated Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on July 19 in its first game after being crowned champion of England's second-tier and celebrated by setting off coloured smoke pyrotechnics.Leeds was charged in August and on Wednesday an FA spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the club had breached Rule E20 by "failing to ensure players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".READ: Leeds breaks transfer record to sign Rodrigo from Valencia Leeds was initially fined 30,000 pounds but that was reduced due to the fact "no one was threatened or endangered by the conduct", "no one was injured", and there was "immediate admission and apology from the club".Leeds has the right to appeal the decision.Marcelo Bielsa's side, which returns to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, faces champion Liverpool on September 12 in its first game of the new season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos