Liverpool's Williams gets first Wales call-up, Bale included

Wales has handed Liverpool teenager Neco Williams a maiden senior call-up for September's Nations League matches, while Gareth Bale was also included in Ryan Giggs' squad on Tuesday.

Williams, 19, made 11 appearances for Premier League champion Liverpool in all competitions last season. The full back is one of two new faces in the 26-man squad along with Swansea City's 20-year-old centre back Ben Cabango.

Bale has been selected for national team duty after making just two appearances for Real Madrid since Spanish football returned in June after the novel coronavirus lockdown.

READ | England calls up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu has returned to the Wales set-up for the first time since 2017 after previously announcing his retirement from international football.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been linked with a move away from Juventus by Italian media, was also included along with free agents Ashley Williams and Chris Gunter.

Wales visits Finland on September 3 before returning to Cardiff to play Bulgaria three days later.