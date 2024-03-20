MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid

Davies’ contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if he decides not to extend.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 20:56 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Davies, with 15 goals in 45 games for Canada, has made 127 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.
FILE PHOTO: Davies, with 15 goals in 45 games for Canada, has made 127 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Davies, with 15 goals in 45 games for Canada, has made 127 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich sports director Max Eberl said that the club has made its final offer to Canada left-back Alphonso Davies to extend his contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

“I can say we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer,” Eberl told the Sport Bild magazine on Wednesday. “At some point in life, you have to say yes or no.”

Davies’ contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if he decides not to extend.

Spanish media reports suggest Davies has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid about a move, but Eberl said the Spanish league leader had not been in touch. Bayern could ask for a fee if Davies were to leave the club at the end of this season.

ALSO READ | Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

“No club wants to lose players for free,” Eberl said at his own presentation last month.

Davies, with 15 goals in 45 games for Canada, has made 127 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, joined Bayern in January 2019 after the Bavarian club agreed a transfer worth up to USD 22 million with the Vancouver Whitecaps the year before for the then-17-year-old. It was a record for a Major League Soccer player at the time.

