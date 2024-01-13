MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana

Serie A: Napoli moved up to sixth in the standings with 31 points and Salernitana stayed bottom on 12 points.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 22:47 IST , NAPLES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring a goal, during the Italian Serie A match against Salernitana.
Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring a goal, during the Italian Serie A match against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring a goal, during the Italian Serie A match against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: AP

Amir Rrahmani scored deep in extra time as Napoli snatched a 2-1 win at home to bottom-of-table Salernitana in Serie A on Saturday to ease the pressure on the under-fire defending champions.

Napoli moved up to sixth in the standings with 31 points and Salernitana stayed bottom on 12 points.

Napoli came into the match without a win in their last three league games, and the fans in the sun-soaked Stadio Diego Armando Maradona made their feelings known before the action began.

“Those who don’t feel up to it should leave with dignity, we only want those who have pride, ambition and respect for the city,” read one banner unfurled by the Napoli ultras.

Antonio Candreva scored a stunning goal to give Salernitana the lead in the 29th minute, taking one touch to beat Matteo Politano before curling his shot into the far top corner from well outside the area for his fifth goal this season.

It looked like the visitors would take their lead into the break, but in added time Napoli was awarded a penalty for a foul by Federico Fazio on Giovanni Simeone and Politano put his spot kick into the bottom corner beyond Guillermo Ochoa.

Napoli emerged for the second half with a different attitude, and Jens Cajuste had two chances at goal in the first four minutes, the second a shot from outside the area that curled just wide of the far post.

That early promise soon petered out though, and again Salernitana created plenty of danger, Napoli keeper Pierluigi Gollini pushing away a cross from Loum Tchaouna with Simeon Nwankwo waiting to pounce in front of the goal.

Napoli poured forward in desperation towards the end, with the crowd at their back, and in the 96th minute a free kick into the box saw keeper Ochoa collide with his teammate and when the ball fell to Rrahmani he turned and fired in from close range.

The atmosphere inside the ground went from frustration to euphoria, and the result, if not the performance, may take some pressure off manager Walter Mazzarri.

For Salernitana, it was heartbreak for the second weekend in a row having also lost 2-1 to an added-time goal against Juventus in their last game.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Napoli /

Salernitana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wicket-keeping with eyes closed: TN’s Jagadeesan shows the way
    Santadeep Dey
  4. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  5. PKL10 Highlights: Pardeep 16-point effort in vain as Maninder leads Bengal to 42-37 win against UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to 36-34 win vs Puneri Paltan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. Spanish officials ‘very tired’ of Barca referee scandal case
    AFP
  3. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1: No need to dip into transfer market, says PSG coach Enrique
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wicket-keeping with eyes closed: TN’s Jagadeesan shows the way
    Santadeep Dey
  4. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  5. PKL10 Highlights: Pardeep 16-point effort in vain as Maninder leads Bengal to 42-37 win against UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to 36-34 win vs Puneri Paltan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment