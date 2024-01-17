MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON: Onana back training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal

Onana missed Cameroon’s opening match of the tournament in the Ivory Coast on Monday after he was allowed to stay at Manchester United and play in its 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 21:18 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Andre Onana.
File image of Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: AP

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is likely to be included in Cameroon’s line-up for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations group game against holders Senegal after returning to training with the team on Wednesday.

Onana missed Cameroon’s opening match of the tournament in the Ivory Coast on Monday after he was allowed to stay at Manchester United and play in its 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

He flew by charter plane overnight to the Ivory Coast after the clash at Old Trafford but only arrived hours before kick off of the Group C clash against Guinea, in which Cameroon came from behind to force a 1-1 draw.

The decision to allow the 27-year-old to forgo the opening match of the tournament caused controversy among Cameroon supporters.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Chhangte, Amrinder to miss India’s match against Uzbekistan

In an interview after his arrival in the Ivory Coast, Onana told reporters of the difficult tug of loyalty between club and country, especially for African internationals forced to leave their European clubs mid-season to compete at the Cup of Nations.

“It’s like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first, that’s why I’m here,” he said

“Let people continue to criticise me. I’m used to it. I do what is good for my country,” Onana added.

Onana has a chequered history with Cameroon after breaking through into the team while still a teenager at Ajax Amsterdam.

He turned down a call-up to the 2017 Cup of Nations finals, which Cameroon went onto win, and at the last World Cup in Qatar was sent home after one match following a row with coach Rigobert Song, which has since been patched up.

But he did compete at the last edition of the Cup of Nations two years ago, just months after returning from a lengthy doping ban. 

Related Topics

Andre Onana /

Manchester United /

African Cup of Nations /

Cameroon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 45/0 (5), Gurbaz, Zadran begin the 213-run chase well vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik-Chirag pair wins, error-prone Srikanth goes down in India Open opener
    PTI
  3. AFCON: Onana back training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants end Dabang Delhi’s win streak
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON: Onana back training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Chhangte, Amrinder to miss India’s match against Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. African Cup of Nations: Nigeria coach questions why Sadiq can play for Real Sociedad despite injury
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Toothless China in danger after another 0-0 draw
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan team preview, squad, previous performance, key players
    Siddanth Nair
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 45/0 (5), Gurbaz, Zadran begin the 213-run chase well vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik-Chirag pair wins, error-prone Srikanth goes down in India Open opener
    PTI
  3. AFCON: Onana back training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants end Dabang Delhi’s win streak
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment