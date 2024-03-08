MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Trippier to miss two games with injury says Newcastle boss Howe

The 33-year-old, capped 46 times, picked up the problem during Newcastle’s 3-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 18:42 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Trippier in action against Wolves in the Premier League
File Photo: Trippier in action against Wolves in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Trippier in action against Wolves in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United right back Kieran Trippier has been ruled out for the next two matches with a minor injury and will likely miss England’s friendlies later this month, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

The 33-year-old, capped 46 times, picked up the problem during Newcastle’s 3-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Newcastle visits 11th-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday, followed by an FA Cup quarterfinal trip to Manchester City on March 16. England, meanwhile, hosts Brazil and Belgium at Wembley on March 23 and 26, respectively.

“Kieran’s injury is not too bad, a minor injury,” Howe told reporters. “The scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games, and we hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not guaranteed.

“There is every chance he travels to both games; he is very keen to stay with the group despite the injury. It highlights his leadership qualities.

“As far as I know he will not be going away with England.”

Howe backed Tino Livramento, 21, to step up in the absence of Trippier. Livramento moved to St James’ Park from Championship side Southampton in August last year.

“It has been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career, Tino has handled himself well, played ever so well,” he said.

“It goes without saying how good he is athletically and that showed with his goal against Wolves, showed his running ability and then his technical quality. I have been delighted with how he has started here.”

Newcastle, eighth in the league with 40 points from 27 games, is looking to rediscover its best form having already exited the Champions League.

“We are running out of games and the season seems like it has gone so quickly, we are here now with minimal games left and we are trying to maximise on every game,” Howe said.

“We have a bit of form behind us and we are still trying to recapture our best performance levels.

“We have high expectations of ourselves and we are not where we want to be, but hopefully we can get back to 100% as quickly as possible.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Kieran Trippier /

Newcastle United /

Eddie Howe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England spin-bowling coach lauds ‘Freak’ Stokes after wicket on first ball in eight months
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Tushar Deshpande eyes Ranji Trophy with Mumbai to take another step towards realising the Indian dream
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. DC-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: UP Warriorz wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Trippier to miss two games with injury says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  5. Why is Carlos Sainz out of Saudi Arabian GP and who is his replacement, Oliver Bearman?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga 2023 24: Bayern not giving up title chase despite big gap behind Leverkusen, says boss Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Trippier to miss two games with injury says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  3. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Suarez, Messi rally Inter Miami for a 2-2 draw with Nashville
    AP
  4. Inter Miami 2-2 Nashville HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi, Suarez score to cancel Shaffelburg brace as MIA , NSH play out entertaining draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr loses to underdog Al Raed by two goals as Ronaldo fires blanks in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England spin-bowling coach lauds ‘Freak’ Stokes after wicket on first ball in eight months
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Tushar Deshpande eyes Ranji Trophy with Mumbai to take another step towards realising the Indian dream
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. DC-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: UP Warriorz wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Trippier to miss two games with injury says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  5. Why is Carlos Sainz out of Saudi Arabian GP and who is his replacement, Oliver Bearman?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment