Germany hires Christian Wuck as new women’s football team coach, to take charge after Paris 2024 Olympics

Wuck is best known for coaching the German men’s Under-17 team to European and World Cup titles last year. Germany beat France on penalties in the final of both competitions.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 20:32 IST , FRANKFURT, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Christian Wuck when he coached Germany football team in the FIFA Under 17 World Cup
File Photo: Christian Wuck when he coached Germany football team in the FIFA Under 17 World Cup | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Christian Wuck when he coached Germany football team in the FIFA Under 17 World Cup | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/ The Hindu

Germany hired Christian Wuck as the new coach of its women’s national football team Friday, but he will only take over after this year’s Olympics.

Wuck is best known for coaching the German men’s Under-17 team to European and World Cup titles last year. Germany beat France on penalties in the final of both competitions.

He will replace the 72-year-old Horst Hrubesch, who took temporary charge of the team last year after a shock World Cup group-stage exit with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg at the helm.

Germany qualified for the Paris Olympic tournament last month with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the third-place playoff of the Nations League, and Hrubesch is staying on until the end of the tournament.

It will be Germany’s first appearance in women’s football at the Olympics since winning the gold medal in 2016.

