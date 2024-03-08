MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023 24: Bayern not giving up title chase despite big gap behind Leverkusen, says boss Tuchel

Bayern, second on 54 points after 24 matches, hosts lowly-placed Mainz 05 on Saturday and is looking to maintain the momentum after its 3-0 Champions League win over Lazio.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 19:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel before the match against Lazio
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel before the match against Lazio | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel before the match against Lazio | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich may be 10 points off the top spot in the Bundesliga, but manager Thomas Tuchel remains optimistic about his side’s chances to chase down leader Bayer Leverkusen and secure a record-extending 12th straight league title.

Bayern, second on 54 points after 24 matches, hosts lowly-placed Mainz 05 on Saturday and is looking to maintain the momentum after its 3-0 Champions League round of 16 win over Lazio earlier in the week.

The former Chelsea boss, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season, said that while the gap with Leverkusen might not be small, things are far from over.

“We haven’t handed over the title,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday. “There’s an area between giving up and a statement of intent — and that’s called reality.

“The gap is very big. That’s realistic. For us, it’s about being more stable and finding new stability. That always starts with the next step. We need to win, win, win.

“It’s no longer in our own hands. Leverkusen no longer feel us breathing down their neck. We’re to blame there. But that doesn’t release us from our duty to give everything tomorrow.”

ALSO READ | Europa League roundup: Liverpool routs Sparta 5-1; AC Milan defeats 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1

The German said the mood within the squad was positive.

“There’s always big hope. Obviously experiences and results like that (Lazio) help us, should give us courage and confidence,” he added.

“When you pull on the Bayern jersey, it’s about performing. That’s the same tomorrow. We want the maximum tomorrow. We hope the win gives us confidence and we can follow it with more wins.”

French winger Kingsley Coman will return from injury after the international break if everything goes to plan, Tuchel said.

