Football player Anton Walkes dies aged 25 after boat crash

A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur FC academy (2013-2017) and played in the MLS for Atlanta and Charlotte, which selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft.

Reuters
19 January, 2023 21:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Football player Anton Walkes died on Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.

FILE PHOTO: Football player Anton Walkes died on Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. | Photo Credit: AP

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early on Thursday. He was 25.

Walkes was involved in a boating collision near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when reached by Miami Fire and Rescue. First responders performed CPR, the Miami Herald reported.

Charlotte FC confirmed his death on Thursday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” the club said in a statement. “May he rest in peace.”

Major League Soccer issued a statement on Thursday: “There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

