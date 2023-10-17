MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?

PER vs ARG: Get the live streaming and telecast information of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Argentina.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 19:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

PREVIEW

Argentina’s practice on Sunday didn’t show whether the 36-year-old Lionel Messi will play against Peru. He took part of the morning session at his national team’s training ground, but has recently felt muscular pains in his right leg that have sidelined him for several MLS matches for his club, Inter Miami.

Form guide (World Cup qualifying)
Argentina: W-W-W
Peru: D-L-L
Predicted lineups
Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, L Martinez, Alvarez
Peru: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Aquino, Yotun; Advincula, Carrillo, Polo; Guerrero

Messi substituted Julián Álvarez in the 52nd minute against Paraguay, when Argentina was already in the lead. He hit the post twice, but had a low key performance overall at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Peru has lost its latest two qualifying matches in South American qualifying. The squad arrived in silence shortly before dawn so no fans could be at the airport protesting after its 2-0 loss at Chile. Players and coach Juan Reynoso know they will face a much tougher challenge against the World Cup champion.

“May this defeat today suit us for what is coming,” Reynoso said in a news conference after the match in Santiago. “You don’t qualify by playing beautiful soccer, you do it by playing well. For us to do that, we need to be a chamaleonic team that adapts to various cirumstances.”

Streaming/telecast information
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Peru and Argentina will not be telecast or streamed live in India. However, you can tune into Sportstar website to get minute-by-minute updates of the match.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Demark Open 2023: Sindhu through to next round; Srikanth exits, Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 173/7; Edwards, van der Merwe attack vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Most Pakistan players have recovered from viral fever while some still under observation
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying
    PTI
  3. Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Demark Open 2023: Sindhu through to next round; Srikanth exits, Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 173/7; Edwards, van der Merwe attack vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Most Pakistan players have recovered from viral fever while some still under observation
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment