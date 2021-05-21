Football Football Argentina postpones league playoffs due to pandemic surge The Argentine Football Association said Saturday’s scheduled match between Independiente and Colon as well as Sunday’s game between Boca Juniors and Racing were both postponed. Reuters BUENOS AIRES 21 May, 2021 19:19 IST Argentina postpones league playoffs amid a new surge of the COVID-19 virus in the South American nation. - Pool via Reuters Reuters BUENOS AIRES 21 May, 2021 19:19 IST The semi-finals of the Argentine league playoffs were postponed by at least 10 days on Friday, amid a new surge of the COVID-19 virus in the South American nation.The Argentine Football Association said Saturday’s scheduled match between Independiente and Colon as well as Sunday’s game between Boca Juniors and Racing were both postponed."We are working…to rescheduled the semi finals and final," the organization said.All other domestic leagues are also suspended.READ | Ranieri to leave Sampdoria at end of the season Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced a strict lockdown on Thursday that begins this weekend and will last until at least May 31.The move includes a ban on all sporting, religious and social events, in addition to closing schools and non-essential commerce.Some 72,699 people have died from COVID-19 in Argentina, with the highest number of daily deaths occurring earlier this week. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.