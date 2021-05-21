Ranieri to leave Sampdoria at end of the season

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri said on Friday that he would leave the Serie A club at the end of the season after nearly two years at the helm where he ensured its top-flight survival.

The former Leicester City and AS Roma manager was hired in October 2019 when Sampdoria was at the bottom of the standings and the 69-year-old guided it out of the relegation zone to finish 15th.

Sampdoria's form improved this season with the club securing ninth in the standings with one more game left to play at home to Parma on Saturday.

"I told the team today that I will not stay for another year but I want to thank everyone," Ranieri said.

"The players were wonderful guys, especially in a moment like the (COVID-19) lockdown, at the end of which we were saved (from relegation).

"This year we fought... we had many good matches, some wrong, but this is football. I want to thank my players with all my heart."