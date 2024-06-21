MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven South American Championships

Lionel Messi set a record even before kick-off in Argentina’s opening game against Canada in a Group A match of Copa America 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, United States on Friday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 04:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi set a record even before kick-off in Argentina’s opening game against Canada in a Group A match of Copa America 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, United States on Friday.

Having made his South American Championship debut in 2007, Messi has featured in every edition of the tournament since, in 2007, 2011, 2016, 2015, 2016 and 2021, with the Inter Miami forward named in the starting 11 of Argentinal for the match against Canada.

Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s most prolific goalscorer and its most successful captain, led the side to win the Copa America in 2021, beating Brazil in the final, which remains his only South American Championship title so far.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Brazil

