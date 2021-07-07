Copa America LIVE Score Argentina 1 vs Colombia 0: Lautaro's goal keeps the Albiceleste ahead at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Copa America semifinal between Argentina and Colombia being played at the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil.

Argentina may have taken an early lead through Lautaro Martinez but was under pressure throughout the half as Colombia constantly threatened Emi Martinez's goal.

A physical half with lots of unnecessary fouls, Argentina showed tendencies to sitting back to protect the lead at times during the first half.

Important 15 minutes for both managers as the match reaches half time.

HALF TIME!! (ARGENTINA 1 COLOMBIA 0)

45+4' SHOT- De Paul with a long-range effort from the right. The shot is nowhere near the goal.

45+4' BOOKING- Cuadrado becomes the first Colombian player to see a yellow.

45+3' There was a nice some Colombian pressure brewing, which started with Cuadrado's lobbed pass to Zapata. The pressure dissipates as Zapata is adjudged offside.

45+1' There was a potential penalty check by VAR in Argentina's favour, which caused a delay in play. Check complete, not a penalty.

FOUR ADDED MINUTES!!

44' SAVE- Argentina almost doubling its lead completely against the run of play. Gonzalez found himself in space form a Messi corner and headed a solid one towards Ospina. However, it was straight at him.

42' With half time on the horizon, Argentina will welcome the break as it would look ti sit and rethink its approach in the second half.

39' It has been quite some time since Argentina has launched an attack of its own. Right now, its the men in yellow with all the attacking threat. The Albiceleste living dangerously.

37' Colombia has hit the woodwork twice in 30 seconds. First, a deflected shot hits the post and goes out for a corner. The resulting corner saw Mina soar high and head the ball towards goal. His effort strikes the woodwork as well.

32' A comedy of errors- Lautaro plays the ball off Munoz and the ball goes out of play. The linesman says its a Colombia throw-in. Scaloni and his men vehemently protest and the referee overturns the linesman's decision. Argentina throw-in.

29' This is turning out to be quite a physical clash: Lautaro vs Mina has already established itself as a battle to look out for. Now Zapata enters the scene with his bulldog-ish approach play.

28' Cuadrado's shot is over the bar. Argentina breathes easy for now.

27' Free kick in a dangerous area- Cuadrado over it.

25' There has been a clash of heads between two Argentina players as both went to head the ball from a Colombia corner. De Paul seems to have handled the ball post the clash. Referee has given a freekick.

23' Currently Colombia showing more attacking teeth than the 13-time champion. Martinez the busiest of the two keepers.

21' BOOKING- Lo Celso becomes the first player to get booked for his clumsy challenge on Barrios.

18' Looks like the match has finally settled after frantic opening minutes. The onus is on the Colombians now. The game is wonderfully poised at the moment.

16' The early goal has spiced up the match. Both teams with a certain intensity in their approach but lots of loose fouls being conceded.

14' A stare down between Lautaro and Mina. The Argentina forward felt he was fouled by the centre-back. Mina wasn't having any of his complaints.

11' Play resumes. Emi looks fine. Match back on. The Colombians looking for an early response.

9' That was a painful one. Martinez and Zapata involved in a clash, where the Argentine keeper came off worse. The medical team is tending to him.

8' SAVE- Cuadrado with almost an immediate response with a powerful shot at Emi Martinez. The Aston Villa keeper saves.

7' GOOAAAALLLLL!!! LAUTARO SCORES, MESSI CREATES!! THE ALBICELESTE TAKE THE LEAD!! It is Lionel Messi at the heart of the move again. He was played a nice ball by Lo Celso through the channel. He took it well, shielded the ball and rolled the ball to Lautaro, who blasted it at Ospina's far post.

4' CLOSE- LIONEL MESSI!! Wow!! The Argentine captain with a sudden burst of pace and showed quick feet to get away from a couple of Colombian defenders. He then found Lautaro's head with a cross. Lautaro's header wasn't very far from goal.

3' A tricky fixture this- on paper, Scaloni's men should outweigh the Colombians but how often does football play out according to the obvious?

1' KICK OFF!!

06:30 am- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!

FORM GUIDE

Argentina: W-W-W-W-D

Colombia: W-L-L-D-W

STAT ATTACK

Argentina and Colombia will face each other for the second time in the Copa América semifinals. The first one was in 1993 (Argentina won in the penalty shootout and lift the trophy) and the second one was in 2004 with another win for the Argentinian team (losing the final against Brazil). The last time they faced each other in the competition was in 2019 with a 2-0 win for Colombia.

Colombia will try to reach its first Copa America final after failing in its six previous semifinals in neutral venue in the competition. It only reached the final playing at least one game at home (1975 and 2001).

Argentina failed to progress in one of its last six Copa América semifinals: against Brazil in 2019 (0-2). Argentina never played a Copa América final in Brazil.

Colombia is the team with the most recoveries (306), interceptions (74) and fouls conceded (78, alongside Paraguay) in the current Copa América.

No other player has scored the most goals (4) and provided the most assists (4) in the Copa América 2021 than Lionel Messi. The striker was involved in the 80% of the Argentina goals in the competition. (Via Opta)

HERE ARE THE LINEUPS!!

Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez (GK); Molina, Pezella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi (C), Martinez, Gonzalez

Subs: Armani (GK), Musso (GK), M. Quarta, Montiel, Li. Martínez, Acuña, Paredes, Palacios, Di María, Gómez, J. Correa, Agüero

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Colombia (4-4-2): Ospina (GK) (C); Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Diaz, Cuellar, Barrios, Borre; Zapata, Cuadrado

Subs: Vargas (GK), Quintana (GK), Medina, Murillo, Cuesta, Fabra, Cardona, Pérez, Perlaza, Muriel, Borja, Chará

Coach: Reinaldo Rueda

Match Preview

Argentina will continue to trust that Lionel Messi finds a way to overcome Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina on Tuesday at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia to return to the Copa America final.

Beat the impressive Ospina and Colombia, and Argentina will take on Brazil in Saturday's decider. The host beat Peru 1-0 on Monday and star Neymar ended a news conference by saying he wanted to face Argentina in the final.

Messi has been in Barcelona form, scoring four goals and giving four assists in one of the best tournament displays of his Argentina career. The Copa America top scorer netted one and assisted his teammates twice in beating Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

READ: 'Barcelona-style' Messi driving Argentina at Copa America

Ospina stopped two penalties in the shootout against Uruguay in the quarterfinals, was key in the 0-0 draw in regulation time and plays a pivotal leadership role for a team that has scored only three times in the entire tournament.

Messi is seeking his first major title with Argentina, which has not lifted a trophy since the 1993 Copa America. Colombia's drought is not as long, but its only Copa title was in 2001.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised Colombia as “a tough rival," and was wary it will have back Juan Guillermo Cuadrado from a suspension.

“We hope to play the match with the same intensity, the same willpower,” said Scaloni, who has led Argentina on an unbeaten streak of 18 matches.

The coach said later on Monday that defender Cristian Romero is still recovering from an injury, so German Pezzella is likely to start. He still has doubts about his left-back position between Marcos Acuña and Nicolás Tagliafico. There's also a choice to make in midfield between Leandro Paredes and Guido Rodríguez.

“Argentina is a very compact team, very mature," Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda said. “You need to play with wit, make a lot of effort, to take them off balance.”

Colombia will count on Cuadrado's return. He was suspended against Uruguay.

READ: Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final

“It isn't only him (Messi), Argentina has many players that could damage in any circumstance,” Cuadrado warned. “We should not pay attention only to Messi. We will play a final against Argentina. We are not giving 100%, we are giving 200%.”

Rueda's main doubt is who Duván Zapata's partner up front will be; Rafael Santos Borré or Luis Muriel?

--Via AP--

