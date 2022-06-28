Custodian Arindam Bhattacharya set to train in Spain

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya will head to Spain for a training stint with Marbella FC as part of his preparations ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.

The goalkeeper, who featured for SC Bengal in the last ISL, had won the Golden Glove award in the 2020-21 season.

"I am going to Marbella in Spain to train for a month. I will be training with the club called Marbella FC. I had a talk with their goalkeeping coach. He asked for few of video clippings of my training to get an idea about how do I train in Kolkata," Bhattacharya told the official ISL website.

"I sent him some clippings of my training with some of the foreign coaches. After going through them, he asked me to go there and train with their first team," he added.

According to Bhattacharya, he has applied for the visa and once it comes he would leave for Spain.

The club from Marbella plays in the fifth tier of Spanish football. The 32-year-old believes that he would be comfortable with a Spanish set-up.

"I have to prepare well. I asked my agents to arrange something for a better and proper training. They suggested me to go to Marbella FC, where I can train with them properly. I have worked under many Spanish coaches back home.

"So I think, I will be comfortable with a Spanish set up. I hope to prepare there and come back with a good shape and a lot of confidence," he signed off.