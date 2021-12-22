Football Football Arsenal trio tests positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga were ruled out for Tuesday's League Cup quarterfinal at home to Sunderland after testing positive for COVID-19. Reuters 22 December, 2021 08:59 IST FILE PHOTO: Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is one among three players from the team to contract COVID-19. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 22 December, 2021 08:59 IST Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga were ruled out for Tuesday's League Cup quarterfinal at home to Sunderland after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said before kickoff. Lokonga, Mari and Chambers all miss tonight's game after testing positive for COVIDMaitland-Niles misses tonight with illness (not COVID)Get well soon, lads ♥— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2021 Midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was absent due to illness not related to COVID-19, the club added.The Premier League said on Monday that a record 90 new cases of COVID-19 were detected among players and staff in the past week, as clubs decided to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :