Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin joins Betis on loan

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16.

The full back has made 183 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the past decade, but had not featured in any of their three league games so far this season.

The 26-year-old won three FA Cups with the club and was included in Spain's Euro 2016 squad.