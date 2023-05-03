Football

Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk’s face

The incident appeared to happen when Mudryk was taking a free kick after coming on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

A laser is seen shining on the face of Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk.

A laser is seen shining on the face of Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A football fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the Premier League, Arsenal said Wednesday.

“This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable,” Arsenal said in a statement, “and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action.”

The Football Association is set to look into the matter.

Mudryk was jeered by Arsenal fans after coming on, having been close to joining the club in January before signing for Chelsea instead.

