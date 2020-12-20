Arsenal thrashes Everton, Man United stays top of COVID-hit WSL

Arsenal thumped Everton 4-0 to climb to second place behind Manchester United, who thrashed bottom side Bristol City 6-1 on a Sunday that had three of the six FA Women's Super League games postponed, two of them due to COVID-19.

Chelsea's tie with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United's clash with Aston Villa were postponed after the home teams had positive tests in their camps, while Birmingham City against Manchester City was pushed back due to a waterlogged pitch.

Arsenal did not miss prolific Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema against Everton as she was rested, with Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord netting in the first ten minutes en route to an easy 4-0 win

READ | Vardy strikes again as Leicester sinks Spurs

That convincing victory lifted it to second in the standings on 22 points after 10 games, four behind surprise leader Manchester United who had a scoring spree of its own at home to bottom side Bristol City.

Leah Galton scored twice for the Red Devils and forward Tobin Heath also nabbed a brace as it completely outplayed City, who finishes the year bottom of the table with two points from ten games.

In Sunday's late game, Jessica Fishlock scored twice and Rachel Rowe grabbed a consolation goal as Reading ran out 3-1 winner away to Brighton & Hove Albion.