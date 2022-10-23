Midfielders Lia Waelti and Frida Maanum both netted in the first half as Arsenal grabbed a 2-0 win away to newly-promoted Liverpool to go top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Waelti opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 15th minute, snapping up a clearance from a corner and belting it into the net, and Maanum made it 2-0 seven minutes later with a powerful run and finish.

Liverpool had its fair share of chances from set pieces, with Irish defender Niamh Fahey going close with a header from a second-half corner and then following that up with a shot that flew just wide a minute later.

However, ultimately the Reds failed to score for the third league game in a row.

The win lifts Arsenal, which is yet to concede a league goal this season, back to the top of the table on 12 points after four games with previous leader Manchester United set to face bottom side Leicester City later on Sunday.

On Saturday Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw scored either side of the break to help Manchester City to a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Lucy Graham’s goal just before the hour mark gave Everton a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.