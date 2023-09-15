MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal signs Matildas’ Cooney-Cross from Hammarby

Published : Sep 15, 2023 10:32 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross in action during the World Cup.
Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross in action during the World Cup.
infoIcon

Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross in action during the World Cup.

Arsenal has signed Matildas midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross from Swedish club Hammarby, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal, was a standout performer at the recent Women’s World Cup, starting in all seven of Australia’s games as the co-host reached the semifinals before finishing fourth.

“I can’t wait to get started and help us achieve something big together,” said Cooney-Cross, who will join fellow Matildas Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord at Arsenal.

Cooney-Cross joined Hammarby from Melbourne Victory in 2022 and made 30 appearances for the club, helping it win the Swedish Cup in the 2022-23 season.

She has 39 caps since her debut in June 2021.

“Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal,” Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall said.

“Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player.”

The WSL season begins on Oct. 1.

