Juve's Arthur out for three months after surgery

The 24-year-old Brazilian, a former Barcelona player, had suffered in recent months with a problem with the membrane between the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

AFP MILAN 17 July, 2021 09:56 IST

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his right leg, the Italian club announced on Friday.The 24-year-old Brazilian, a former Barcelona player, had suffered in recent months with a problem with the membrane between the tibia and fibula of his right leg."The operation was successful. The recovery time is approximately three months," Juventus said in a statement.Juventus's nine-year Serie A reign ended last season. They open the new campaign at Udinese with former coach Massimiliano Allegri back at the helm two years after leaving the club.