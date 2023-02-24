Europa League: AS Roma reaches last 16 with 2-0 win over Salzburg

Goals by Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala earned AS Roma a 2-0 victory at home to RB Salzburg on Thursday in its Europa League playoff second leg as the Italian side clinched a spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Jose Mourinho’s side, trailing from the first leg after a late header by midfielder Nicolas Capaldo earned Salzburg a 1-0 win in Austria, attacked aggressively from the start in Rome.

Also Read Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen fights back to sink Monaco on penalties

It took a deserved lead after 33 minutes of pressure when Leonardo Spinazzola managed to get into the box and sent over a cross that deflected off a Salzburg defender towards Andrea Belotti who sent a low header into the net.

Paulo Dybala turned the tie around and sent the home crowd into raptures when he volleyed home Spinazzola’s cross for the second goal just before the break.

After a first half in which Roma had total domination, the visitor battled to get back into the match but it could not break down the hosts’ defence.

Roma is now unbeaten in its last 14 home games in the knockout stages of major European competitions excluding qualifiers.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on Friday.