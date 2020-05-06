Asian footballers inspire fans to maintain fitness with new #StayActive campaign

Three Asian footballers - Iranian Alireza Beiranvand, India’s Gurpreet Singh and 2018 AFC Women’s Player of the Year Wang Shuang from China PR - are joining hands to inspire fans to maintain their fitness while emphasising the importance of their physical and mental wellbeing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beiranvand, who emphasised the need to establish customised schedules while urging fans to make the most out of the present need for social distancing, said: “We know that these are challenging times so now more than ever, we need to look after our physical and mental wellbeing. I know many of us are struggling because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to lose our routine.

Read: The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

“For us as footballers, our fitness means everything, but for everyone at home, keeping fit can help you cope and adapt better to this new normal. Start small, create a simple plan, set goals, and monitor your progress. We can all live better and more productive lives if we stay active. My challenge to everyone is to emerge from this pandemic, stronger, fitter, more focused and resilient than before,” he added.

Echoing his sentiments, Wang who is seen swapping the gym for her living room in a bid to remain in optimum condition during these challenging circumstances, added: “We all have a responsibility to do our part to stop this virus by staying at home as much as possible but that is no excuse to remain sedentary.



“With some improvisation and motivation, we can reduce our stress levels, which can help us better manage our emotions, particularly how we respond to our loved ones during this difficult period.