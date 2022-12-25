Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the January transfer window, reported Fichajes.net.

According to the Spanish website, Emery is unhappy with Martinez’s temperament and does not want him on his team. He has reportedly shown interest in Morocco and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has had a great World Cup in Qatar.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

The development came against the backdrop of Martinez’s outstanding performance in Argentina’s World Cup victory against France. Subsequently, Martinez found himself in the middle of a controversy as he called for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappe, who lost the trophy despite scoring a hat-trick. Back home in Buenos Aires, Martinez held a doll with Mbappe’s face plastered on it during celebrations.

Reacting to Martinez’s celebration, Emery said, “When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it.”

“I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing,” Emery added.

But Fichajes claimed all is not well between Emery and Martinez.