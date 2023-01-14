Football

Premier League: Bailey, Buendia score as Aston Villa beats Leeds United

Villa scored from its only shot on goal in the first half. But it was better in the second half and doubled its lead thanks to VAR. Jamaican wing Leon Bailey featured in both goals.

AP
BIRMINGHAM 14 January, 2023 08:21 IST
Aston Villa striker Leon Bailey celebrates after scoring their first goal against Leeds United at Villa Park, Birmingham, on January 13, 2023.

Aston Villa striker Leon Bailey celebrates after scoring their first goal against Leeds United at Villa Park, Birmingham, on January 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa rebounded from an embarrassing FA Cup exit by prevailing against Leeds 2-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Leeds’ spirits were boosted for the last 10 minutes after a goal by Patrick Bamford in his first match in more than two months following a groin injury. But the equalizer was beyond them and they remained two points above the drop zone.

Villa was 11th, and in a better mood after falling to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend.

Bailey finished off a counterattack started by Boubacar Kamara in the third minute.

But then Leeds dominated to halftime without any luck.

Notably, Rodrigo was denied by a goalline clearance from Alex Moreno, who was signed from Real Betis on Wednesday and came off the bench early after left back Lucas Digne injured a shoulder.

After halftime, Villa’s comfort goal in the 64th by Emiliano Buendia off a rebound shot by Bailey was initially ruled out for offside. But VAR revealed Buendia was onside and the goal was awarded.

