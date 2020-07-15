Football Football Atalanta thrashes Bresica 6-2 to go second in Serie A Atalanta moved up to second place in Serie A, six points behind leader Juventus and two ahead of Inter Milan and Lazio. Reuters 15 July, 2020 07:39 IST Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates after scoring a goal during a Serie A match between Atalanta and Brescia, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy. - AP Reuters 15 July, 2020 07:39 IST Atalanta's Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic scored a hat-trick as it thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday to climb to second place in Serie A, six points behind leader Juventus and two ahead of Inter Milan and Lazio.Boasting Serie A's most potent attack, Atalanta took the lead when Ruslan Malinovsky sliced open the defence with a clever pass to set up Pasalic to score in the second minute.READ| Spirited Inter recover to sink Torino and go second Brescia struck back six minutes later through Ernesto Torregrossa, but it was stunned by three superb goals from Marten de Roon, Malinovsky and a diving header by Duvan Zapata to go in at the break 4-1 down.The home side did not let up after halftime with Pasalic netting twice more to complete his hat-trick, and though Nikolas Spalek pulled a goal back, the defeat left Brescia second from bottom on 21 points after 33 games, nine points from the safety zone. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos