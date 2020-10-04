Irrepressible Atalanta goes on another scoring spree, beats Cagliari 5-2

Irrepressible Atalanta kept up its record of scoring at least four goals in every game this season as it thrashed Cagliari 5-2 on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the current Serie A season.

Luis Muriel, Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata and Sam Lammers shared the goals in another hugely entertaining Atalanta performance while Diego Godin and Joao Pedro replied for the Sardinians, whose goalkeeper Alessio Cragno spared them further damage.

The Bergamo side, Serie A's top scorer with 98 goals last season, has nine points from three games after previously winning 4-2 at Torino and 4-1 at Lazio.

Muriel ran on to Jose Luis Palomino's through ball to score the first after seven minutes, but Cagliari replied when Uruguay captain Godin headed in from a corner on his debut after joining the club from Inter Milan.

Atalanta captain Gomez curled in a superb second after 29 minutes, Pasalic finished off a typically incisive passing move eight minutes later and Zapata cut inside his marker to add the fourth before halftime.

As Atalanta continued to push forward after the break, Cragno made a stunning point-blank save from Muriel and then kept out a low headed effort by Cristian Romero.

Cagliari pulled a goal back when Pedro finished off a sweeping counter-attack with a delightful flick.

Cragno also denied Zapata but could do nothing when Lammers outfoxed his marker with a stepover and drove his shot into the far corner.