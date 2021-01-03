Athletic Bilbao sacks coach Garitano hours after beating Elche

La Liga side Athletic Bilbao said on Sunday that it has sacked coach Gaizka Garitano, only hours after its 1-0 victory at home over Elche.

Garitano was promoted from reserve team coach to first team manager in December 2018 and led the team to last year's Copa del Rey final which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He leaves the team ninth in the standings on 21 points after winning six, drawing three and losing eight of its 17 games this season.