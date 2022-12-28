ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL Live score, updates: Streaming info; ATKMB 2-1 FCG; Boumous scores

Follow for all live updates from ISL clash between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan.

88’

ATKMB has lost countless chances to finish off this game and they have only themselves to blame. Meanwhile Goa tries to make its opponent pay for the misses.

84’

Goa getting desperate as it tries to force the issue, which though is leaving gaps for ATKMB attackers. They rip through the Goan defence and after playing its way past literally everyone, Ashique misses with the goal at his mercy. IS THAT THE WINDOW FOR GOA TO MAKE A COME BACK

80’

Kaith is forced into action as he comes leaping out to punch away Edu Bedia’s freekick. Liston is given the space to shoot and he launches one which goes flying above the post.

76’

Another set piece from Edu Bedia and it is put into a dangerous territory and it almost results in a goal. Anwar Ali swings his boot and it comes off the cross bar. HUGE CHANCE FOR GOA!!

72’

Goa moves the ball around slickly and wins a corner down the right. Brandon Fernandes to swing it in and ATK survives. Space opening up for the host on the counter.

68’

The new players are yet to click in for Goa as ATKMB tightens the noose. Petratos with a chance to bury the game as he is put through on goal. But his finishing is wayward. HUGE CHANCE MISSED!!!

64’

Pena pulls the trigger and brings Noah Sadaoui in to double up his attack as he pairs up alongside Vazquez.

60’

Ashique with a shot, which is blocked away for a corner. Goa scraps its way past a spate of set pieces as ATKMB looks to seal the game.

56’

ATKMB is going for the kill. Liston runs at the Goan defence, but eventually gives the ball away, when he could have passed the ball to his teammates spread around him.

52’

ATKMB substitutes are already out and warming up as the game heats up as the managers look for an advantage. Goa gives away the ball cheaply, and Ashique fins Petratos in space, who squares it for Boumous to tap it in. Brilliant team goal from ATKMB

48’

Goa pushes its pieces up early and forces Kaith into making a save. Positive signs for Pena and his side.

Second Half Begins

Second Half begins and both sides will be eager to land the next punch in this encounter.

HALF TIME

Both sides threaten to break the deadlock, but we will have to wait for the second half if that is to happen. 1-1 the score at the half-way point.

43’

Liston wins ATKMB another freekick. But it is Petratos who gets the shot, which smacks right off the wall. Meanwhile, Boumous gets the first yellow card of the game.

40’

Goa wins a corner down the right and it is Edu Bedia again. But Goa can’t capitalise this time. Goa seems to be the team to be in better control of the game at the moment as it circulate possession with ease.

36’

ATKMB wins a freekick from shooting range. Glen Martins is the player at fault as he brings down Liston, who takes the set piece himself. But he over hits it and it is a chance wasted.

33’

Tlang gets a chance to cross from the right, but his delivery is a disappointing one, as expressed by Alvaro Vazquez.

30’

Goa is back on equal footing and it has been deserving. Edu Bedia’s set-piece delivery has been venomous, like always.

25’

Goa wins a freekick in a promising territory and it is Edu Bedia who swings it in and it is into a dangerous area, where Anwar Ali nudges it through Kaith’s legs for his first ISL goal. SCORES ARE LEVEL!!

24’

Vazquez tries to sneak in through the left, but Pritam Kotal stays firm. Goa plays themselves into a strong position, Guarrotxena with the shot, which flies above.

20’

ATKMB continues to penetrate the Goan defence, and it is again down the right, this time through Asish Rai. FC Goa survives this time though.

16’

Goa trying to regroup by clinging on to the ball, but it can’t make anything substantial, yet. Edu Bedia is yet to get involved in the game.

12’

A goal out of nowhere and ATKMB is in control of the game. Dheeraj could be blamed for it, but it was pure inventiveness from Petratos, to go for a shot from such a difficult range and angle.

9’

FC Goa finally gets a spell off possession, but ATK regains the ball. A speculative long ball is put in the right flank for Petratos, who spotted Dheeraj off his line, to half volley the ball into the first post. STUNNING GOAL!!!

6’

ATKMB wins the first corner, but Goa has men in the right places. The hosts rebuild from the back, amidst pressure from Goa. Boumous with the first shot of the game, but he drags it wide.

3’

ATKMB with the early control of the game. They shift the ball across both flanks, looking for an opening, which doesn’t come.

KICKOFF

Final game for both sides this year and the game kicks off.

Playing 11s ATK Mohun Bagan: Kaith; Rai, Kotal, Hamill, Bose; McHugh, Pronay, Liston, Boumous, Ashique; Petratos FC Goa: Dheeraj; Fernandes, Valiente, Anwar, Dohling; Martins, Bedia, Tlang, Guarrotxena, Brandon; Vazquez

PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to realign its forces in search of a win as it faces a strong FC Goa at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday. With injuries to key players spoiling its ‘away’ trips in the last two rounds, where it drew the first (goalless against Odisha FC) and lost the next (0-1) against the bottom-placed North East United FC, the ATKMB returns home with the hope of regaining the winning form.

The visitor FC Goa has made a nice return to form, remaining unbeaten in the last three rounds, where it picked up a good seven points from a possible nine to reach the fifth spot with 19 points from 11 outings. Mohun Bagan is currently fourth with 20 from 11.

While its recent performances will be giving it confidence, FC Goa will be enjoying a psychological edge after thoroughly outplaying ATK Bagan (3-0) in the first meeting of the season at its home on November 20. With form deserting his side in the last two rounds, it remains to be seen how the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando marshals his troops to upstage the challenge of Carlos Pena’s resurgent FC Goa.

Predicted 11 ATK Mohun Bagan: Kaith; Rai, Kotal, Hamill, Bose; McHugh, Tangri, Liston, Nassiri, Ashique; Petratos. FC Goa: Dheeraj; Fernandes, Arnaout, Anwar, Dohling; Martins, Bedia, Tlang, Guarrotxena, Brandon; Noah Sadaoui.

The head-to-head record is inclined towards ATK Bagan, which has won three of the five previous meetings, while the latter won on only one occasion. The other meeting ended in a draw.

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed on Hotstar app/website.

When does the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL match start?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL match match kicks-off at 7:30pm IST at the Salt Lake stadium.