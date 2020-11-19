Atletico's Torreira tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Uruguay international, who is on loan from Arsenal, was tested upon his arrival in Madrid following his return from international duty.

He is asymptomatic and isolating at home, in compliance with local health protocols, Atletico said in a statement.

Torreira's club and international team mate Luis Suarez, Atletico's joint-top scorer with five league goals, also tested positive while on international duty and will miss the reunion with his former side.

Atletico are third in La Liga with 17 points, three behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand.