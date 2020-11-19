Football Football Atletico's Torreira tests positive for COVID-19 The 24-year-old Uruguay international, who is on loan from Arsenal, was tested upon his arrival in Madrid following his return from international duty. Reuters 19 November, 2020 11:08 IST Lucas Torreira has tested positive for Coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters 19 November, 2020 11:08 IST Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.The 24-year-old Uruguay international, who is on loan from Arsenal, was tested upon his arrival in Madrid following his return from international duty. Nations League: England eases to 4-0 win over 10-man Iceland He is asymptomatic and isolating at home, in compliance with local health protocols, Atletico said in a statement.Torreira's club and international team mate Luis Suarez, Atletico's joint-top scorer with five league goals, also tested positive while on international duty and will miss the reunion with his former side. Northern Ireland out of Nations League after Norway forfeits Romania game Atletico are third in La Liga with 17 points, three behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos