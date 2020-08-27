Football Football Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract - Arteta Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons and has only one year left on his current contract. Reuters LONDON 27 August, 2020 20:57 IST Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate with the FA Cup on 1 August, 2020. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 27 August, 2020 20:57 IST Arsenal is confident striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract which would tie him to the club for a “long time,” manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday. Gabon international Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons and has only one year left on his current contract.“I keep being positive, we have had some really good talks with him and his agent,” Arteta told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley.“I’m confident we will find an agreement soon. He should be very happy that he will be staying at the club for a long time.”‘Positive’Arteta also confirmed that a deal to sign Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille was still in the works as the club looks to shore up its defence ahead of the new season. “We’re trying to finalise the deal,” Arteta said. “Everything is O.K. only when both parties agree. We’re pretty positive.ALSO READ | Arsenal signs defenders Mari and Soares on permanent deals“He’s a player we followed and were determined that he was the right profile for us to improve our squad. When we get it (over the line) we’ll be very pleased.”However, the future of 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, is still up in the air and Arteta said the ball was in Real Madrid’s court. “He was pretty clear with me that his intention was to remain with us but obviously Real Madrid is involved,” Arteta said. “I don’t know yet what they want to do with the player.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos