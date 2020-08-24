Football EPL EPL Arsenal signs defenders Mari and Soares on permanent deals Arsenal has also been linked with Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes, with Mikel Arteta looks for more defensive cover ahead of the Premier League campaign. Reuters 24 August, 2020 21:35 IST Arsenal's new Premier League campaign begins on September 12. - Getty Images Reuters 24 August, 2020 21:35 IST Arsenal has agreed permanent deals with defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares after their loan spells in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, the club said on its website on Monday.Mari, 26, moved to the Premier League side in January from Flamengo, who he helped win the Brazilian Serie A title and Copa Libertadores last year.The Spanish centre back played three times for Arsenal before his season was ended prematurely by an ankle injury.The 28-year-old Portugal full back Soares, who initially joined on a short-term loan deal from Southampton, made five league appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last season.Arsenal has been linked with Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes by British media as Arteta looks for more defensive cover ahead of the league campaign, which begins on September 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos