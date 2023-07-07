MagazineBuy Print

Australia, NZ cleared to fly indigenous flags at Women’s World Cup

The Australian aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag will be on display at all 35 matches across Australia, with the Maori flag, known as ‘Tino Rangatiratanga’, to feature at all 29 matches in New Zealand.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 10:36 IST , MELBOURNE

FILE PHOTO: A Maori protester flies the Maori flag known as Tino Rangatiratanga on top of One Tree Hill in Auckland, New Zealand, February 6, 2007.
FILE PHOTO: A Maori protester flies the Maori flag known as Tino Rangatiratanga on top of One Tree Hill in Auckland, New Zealand, February 6, 2007. | Photo Credit: AP
Global football governing body FIFA has agreed to requests from Australia and New Zealand to display indigenous flags at the Women’s World Cup, the co-host said on Friday.

“Confirmation by FIFA that all official flags of Australia will be flown during the FIFA Women’s World Cup is an important moment for all Australians, particularly First Nations People,” Football Australia boss James Johnson said in a statement.

Australia’s World Cup squad includes Indigenous Australian players Kyah Simon and goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

“For me, obviously, I’m proud of our culture and our First Nations people in the country,” Simon told reporters in Melbourne this week.

“Every major tournament, my family’s come along and brought their own Aboriginal flag and for me that’s obviously a part of my history and my culture and to see my family in the crowd, obviously holding up the flag as well, is something that’s close to home for me.

“I’m hoping that people that come from abroad can see that rich culture that we do have here and also be educated along the way.”

The World Cup starts on July 20.

